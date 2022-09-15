Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear, some fog possible. Low: 55Friday-Morning fog, then sunny. High: 84Friday night-A few clouds. Low: 61 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Well, This is Interesting! Jan 23, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House Mar 12, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: A Different View Jan 30, 2022 Weather Blog Rainfall Recap - July 6-8, 2022 Updated Jul 9, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Weather Cycles May 28, 2022 Top Stories Kevin's Weather: Blond is Better Updated Nov 21, 2021 Recommended for you