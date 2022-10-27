Thursday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Oct 27, 2022 Oct 27, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Mostly cloudy. Low: 38Friday-Becoming sunny. High: 64Friday night-Clear. Low: 39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Lunar Eclipse Tonight! May 15, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Why is March So Windy? Mar 5, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Minding the Weather Updated Aug 20, 2022 News Hey Kevin! Have a weather question for Kevin Orpurt? Here's how you can ask Updated Jan 26, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Chilling Sight Sep 25, 2022 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 3, 2022 Recommended for you