Thursday Night Weather

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Moderate flooding on the Wabash at Mount Carmel is forecast to drop to minor flooding later today. Both rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected to last until March 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM CST /115 AM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CST Thursday /12:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CST Thursday /12:30 PM EST Thursday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet Sunday, March 13. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&