Thursday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.
Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream. Moderate flooding on the Wabash at Mount Carmel is
forecast to drop to minor flooding later today. Both rivers have
crested and are receding.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued late tonight by around 1215 AM
CST /115 AM EST/.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM EST Thursday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
