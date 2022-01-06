Thursday: Mostly cloudy, wind chill near zero. High: 21
Thursday Night: Very cold, wind chill: -7. Low: 5
Friday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -6 High: 22
Detailed Forecast
Very cold weather will take over through the rest of the day with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20's. Wind chill will be near or at zero at times due to a strong breeze. Bundle up going outside! Tonight will be even colder with lows in the single digits. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the lower 20's. Wind chill will be below zero at times so be careful early tomorrow!