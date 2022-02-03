 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Thursday: Heavy snow, strong winds. High: 24

  • 0

WINTER STORM WARNING - TODAY/TONIGHT

Thursday: Heavy snow, very windy. High: 24

Thursday Night: Snow continues, cloudy. Low: 12

Friday: Clouds move out, wind chill: 0. High: 23

Detailed Forecast:

Round two of the winter storm will impact us through the day Thursday. All day long, expect heavy snow and strong winds. Temperatures will stay in the mid 20's with multiple inches of snow accumulation by the end of the afternoon. Tonight, snow will start to move out, with lows in the lower teens and wind chill values near zero. Tomorrow will start out very cold, but clouds will attempt to leave, providing us with sunlight. Avoid travel if possible today, as snow will be falling at a fast rate preventing roads from being completely clear until the snow stops.

Recommended for you