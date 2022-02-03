Thursday: Heavy snow, strong winds. High: 24

WINTER STORM WARNING - TODAY/TONIGHT
Thursday: Heavy snow, very windy. High: 24
Thursday Night: Snow continues, cloudy. Low: 12
Friday: Clouds move out, wind chill: 0. High: 23
Detailed Forecast:
Round two of the winter storm will impact us through the day Thursday. All day long, expect heavy snow and strong winds. Temperatures will stay in the mid 20's with multiple inches of snow accumulation by the end of the afternoon. Tonight, snow will start to move out, with lows in the lower teens and wind chill values near zero. Tomorrow will start out very cold, but clouds will attempt to leave, providing us with sunlight. Avoid travel if possible today, as snow will be falling at a fast rate preventing roads from being completely clear until the snow stops.