Thursday: Cooler, partly sunny. High: 38

Thursday: Clouds move in, cooler. High: 38
Thursday Night: Temperatures rise, rain arrives. Low: 34
Friday: Rain continues, warmer. High: 48
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be cooler with temperatures staying in the 30's with more cloud cover. Tonight will start out cool, then warmer air will move through. The warmer air will arrive with rain and temperatures will rise early tomorrow into the upper 30's, then upper 40's by the end of the day. Watch for rain showers all day long with messy conditions due to rain and snow melt.