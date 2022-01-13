Thursday: Cloudy, cool. High: 41
Thursday Night: Cloudy, still cool. Low: 28
Friday: Cloudy again, colder. High: 38
Detailed Forecast
The air will be slightly cooler today as winds change direction and start bringing cooler conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40's. Tonight clouds will return after a brief period of sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will be cloudy again and colder. Temperatures will be in the upper 30's. Temperatures will be much lower to start the weekend on Saturday with a small chance of snowflakes and highs only around 30.