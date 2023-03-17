Severe Weather Preparedness Week: The Terre Haute Fire Department is prepared for future storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week has been "Severe Weather Preparedness Week."
When severe weather rolls into a community... First responders get to the scene before anyone else. Their focus is to make sure everyone is safe. The Terre Haute Fire Department has a swift water rescue team. Now, the department is specially trained to handle flash flooding events.
Sam McClain is part of the water rescue team for the Terre Haute Fire Department.
During the 2008 flood that swept across the Wabash Valley, the Terre Haute Fire Department quickly jumped into action. Although, they didn't have a rescue team that was designed for that type of incident. Over time, the city would have to rely on other nearby departments and agencies for the necessary equipment for a water rescue. Now, over the past year, there has been a massive influx of training for flood events.
"Funding that we have received from the mayor and our fire administration here. We have received a ton of support from them to get the funding and to buy the boats that we have. The PFD's and this necessary equipment that our guys need," said McClain.
The department is now properly equipped to respond to an emergency.
"We have a zodiac, which is an inflatable boat. It's more agile. It's a little bit quicker... A flat-bottom Jon boat is a boat that's used for more like a recovery effort or anything like that. For flood situations, the Jon boat can hold more weight, so we can put more victims on it," said McClain.
Local agencies and first responders will arrive on the scene after a disaster, but they can't reach everyone at once. To make sure people have the right supplies, the "American Red Cross" suggests people carry an emergency preparedness kit.
"You want to make sure that you have enough food, water, and other supplies to last up to three days for each member of the family," said Executive Director of Southwest Indiana Chapter for American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney.
McClain says there are a few things people can do when help arrives.
"If you do call 911 and you're in an emergency state, remain calm, don't swim to us directly and swamp us. we're trained to handle both ourselves and the victim," said McClain.
The boats will be held at station number 2.