Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Recovery Process

INDIANA (WTHI) - This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Experts are taking time to teach people how to respond to severe weather.
Thursday they're focusing on what to do after dangerous weather hits.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is tasked with giving out federal and state homeland security grants statewide. That money helps Hoosiers rebuild after natural disasters.
Mary Moran is the "Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness" for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
When severe weather causes damage to a community, local responders quickly jump into action. Officials work to maintain and document damaged areas... While first responders treat casualty victims and remove debris from the storm. If public officials don't have enough resources, they start to make requests at the state level.
"We continue to do that until either we have brought some normalcy back to the situation, or it has exceeded the state's resources, and that is when we'll begin the process for requesting federal resources," said Moran.
Since 2000, Moran says Indiana has had 17 weather disasters that needed federal funding. Most of those events were caused by flooding and high winds. To help reduce the number of homes or assets devastated by flooding, the Department of Homeland Security urges people in high risk areas to get flood insurance.
"It rains for 12 inches in 12 hours; Flash flooding. Your home can be flooded, and you have no coverage, even if you have never been flooded before," said Moran.
As the storms roll out of an area, there are things you can do to help. Document the things you need, listen to local media messaging, and work with recovery specialists. Moran says pre-planning is one of the biggest steps people need to take. That starts with saving important documents.
"If that is all lost, that is one of the biggest challenges I see survivors face, is trying to like almost build their documented life again," said Moran.
