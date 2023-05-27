Saturday Evening: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 56 By: Madison Zaleski Madison Zaleski MMJ Author email May 27, 2023 May 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Memorial Day: Gradual clearing, with a high hear 83. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madison Zaleski MMJ Author email Follow Madison Zaleski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 19, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Now It's Dog Days Jul 3, 2022 News Local Family slowly starts to rebuild after tornado in Sullivan Updated Apr 17, 2023 Weather Blog Rainfall Recap - July 6-8, 2022 Updated Jul 9, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Forecasting House Mar 12, 2022 Forecast Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cold. High: 40° Updated Nov 13, 2021 Recommended for you