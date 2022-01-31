Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 40
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 30
Tuesday: Partly sunny, afternoon rain. High: 51
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be warm and comfortable for the end of January. Temperatures will reach the lower 40's with sunny conditions. Tonight, temps will drop slowly with lows around 30. Tomorrow will be even warmer and highs will be in the lower 50's. Watch for afternoon rain showers! This week a winter storm will attempt to track through the Wabash Valley, providing accumulating snow and ice. Storm Team 10 will provide updates ahead of this storm!