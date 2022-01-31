 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations in excess of 4 inches and ice accumulations in
excess of a tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains some uncertainty on the path
of the storm which could impact precipitation types and amounts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 40

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny, afternoon rain. High: 51

Detailed Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and comfortable for the end of January. Temperatures will reach the lower 40's with sunny conditions. Tonight, temps will drop slowly with lows around 30. Tomorrow will be even warmer and highs will be in the lower 50's. Watch for afternoon rain showers! This week a winter storm will attempt to track through the Wabash Valley, providing accumulating snow and ice. Storm Team 10 will provide updates ahead of this storm!

