Monday: Sunny, warm. High: 86 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jul 10, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday: Patchy fog early, sunny. High: 86Monday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 64Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 90 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Forecast Saturday: Morning snow, cold and breezy. High: 36. Updated Nov 12, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Never Earlier Dec 4, 2022 Forecast Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 38° Updated Nov 26, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Our Cluttered Sky Jan 29, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: 'Cosmic' Change? Mar 26, 2023 Forecast Saturday: Gradual clearing, windy. High: 39° Updated Dec 11, 2021 Recommended for you