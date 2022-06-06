 Skip to main content
Monday: Showers and thundershowers, breezy. High: 84

Monday Night: Thundershowers, warm. Low: 65

Tuesday: Isolated rain, mostly cloudy. High: 80

Detailed Forecast

Off-and-on sunshine will continue this morning and afternoon. Watch for a chance of rain increasing through the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 60's tonight with the chance of spotty thundershowers. Tomorrow will be cloudy with isolated rain and highs along the 80 degree line. Expect unsettled weather through most of the work week with a continuing chance of scattered rain.

