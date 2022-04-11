Monday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 66
Monday Night: Showers continue, cool. Low: 47
Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 71
Detailed Forecast
The warmer weather will continue for a little longer with temperatures in the mid 60's early, before a minor cooldown this afternoon. Rainy weather will persist this afternoon with the possibility of some thundershowers this evening. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40's. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warmer, but isolated storms will be likely throughout the day.