 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 66

  • 0

Monday: Showers and storms, warm. High: 66

Monday Night: Showers continue, cool. Low: 47

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High: 71

Detailed Forecast

The warmer weather will continue for a little longer with temperatures in the mid 60's early, before a minor cooldown this afternoon. Rainy weather will persist this afternoon with the possibility of some thundershowers this evening. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the upper 40's. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warmer, but isolated storms will be likely throughout the day.

Recommended for you