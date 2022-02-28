Monday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
Wabash River at Covington and Lafayette.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, and Montezuma.
.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is at
Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the
crest on the East Fork White River is near Bedford.
Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 4.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM
CST /1200 AM EST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood. Water begins to
back up local tributaries. River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.9 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&