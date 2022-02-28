Monday Night Weather

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Covington and Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, and Montezuma. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is at Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Bedford. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last into the second week of March. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until about March 4. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM CST /1200 AM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, All of the area on the west side of the Wabash River is flooded from Sugar Creek to U.S. 40 and I-70. South Lake becomes part of the wetland project. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was 21.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday, March 10. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&