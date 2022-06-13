Monday Night Weather

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...
Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.
This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.
Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
