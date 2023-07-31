Monday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear, pleasant. Low: 61Tuesday-Sunny. High: 86Tuesday night-Partly cloudy. Low: 64 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 News Local family says goodbye to a family car after recent severe weather Updated Jul 14, 2023 News Terre Haute Children's Museum is looking for Eclipse 2024 ambassadors Updated Jul 24, 2023 Weather Thursday Night Weather Updated Mar 3, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Storms & Asthma Mar 27, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Midsummer Day Jun 25, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Never Earlier Dec 4, 2022 Recommended for you