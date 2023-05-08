Monday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Mostly cloudy. Low: 56Tuesday-Mostly sunny. High: 75Tuesday night-Clear. Low: 50 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: By The Numbers Feb 26, 2023 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Always Moving Jul 31, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonably chilly. High: 39° Updated Dec 19, 2021 News Dealing with seasonal allergies this spring Updated Mar 29, 2023 Weather Powerful storm bringing snow to central US expected to become bomb cyclone as it moves east Updated Apr 15, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Below Average Year Dec 31, 2022 Recommended for you