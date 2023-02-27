Monday Night Weather

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.
.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&