Monday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear, areas of fog. Low: 58Tuesday-Morning fog, then sunny. High: 82Tuesday night-Mostly clear. Low: 60 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Forecast Thanksgiving: Cloudy, breezy with early rain and falling temperatures. High: 48° Updated Nov 25, 2021 Forecast Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 51 Nov 2, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Your Own Cloud Dec 19, 2021 Forecast Tracking a potential winter storm midweek Updated Jan 31, 2022 Weather Tuesday Night Weather Updated Apr 26, 2022 Forecast Friday: Sunny, chilly. Low 44° Updated Nov 19, 2021 Recommended for you