Monday Night Weather
Kevin Orpurt
Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist
Aug 28, 2023

Overnight-Partly cloudy. Low: 55
Tuesday-Sunny. High: 83
Tuesday night-Slight chance of showers. Low: 58