Monday Night Weather
Kevin Orpurt
Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist
Dec 27, 2021

Overnight-Cloudy, chilly breeze. Low: 38
Tuesday-Showers developing, breezy. High: 46
Tuesday Night-Showers ending. Low: 37