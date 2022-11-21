Monday Night Weather Kevin Orpurt Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Overnight-Clear. Low: 26Tuesday-Sunny. High: 54Tuesday night-Clear. Low:29 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Orpurt Storm Team 10 Chief Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Kevin Orpurt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Weather Blog "When in doubt, don't go out" - officials share ice safety tips Updated Jan 14, 2022 Weather Blog NWS surveys damage, confirms another Dec. 10 tornado in Coles County Updated Jan 23, 2022 Meteorology Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast Updated Nov 23, 2021 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Venturi Effect Feb 6, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: When the Firefly Lights His Lamp Jun 4, 2022 Weather Blog Storm spotter training being offered in the Wabash Valley Updated Feb 25, 2022 Recommended for you