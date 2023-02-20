Monday: mostly sunny, warm. High: 57 By Brady Harp Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Feb 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 57Monday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 36Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 49 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brady Harp Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Author twitter Author email Follow Brady Harp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 10 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: The Baptist's Birthday Updated Jun 25, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Great Lakes Tides Aug 27, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 25, 2022 Weather Monday Night Weather Updated Apr 18, 2022 Forecast Sunday: Sunny, spring-like. High: 66° Updated Mar 20, 2022 Kevin's Weather Kevin's Weather: Indian Summer Oct 23, 2022 Recommended for you