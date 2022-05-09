Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 18.0
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CDT Monday /8:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 18.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.4 feet Thursday,
May 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78

Monday Night: Clear, still breezy. Low: 65

Tuesday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 87

Detailed Forecast

Cloudy conditions will try to take over today, but the sunlight will return as we get later into the day. Sunlight will push temps into the 70's. Tonight will be clear and breezy and we will see temps drop to the 60's. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 80's. The warm-up will continue through the work week with temperatures hitting the 90's some days.

