Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78
Monday Night: Clear, still breezy. Low: 65
Tuesday: Sunny, much warmer. High: 87
Detailed Forecast
Cloudy conditions will try to take over today, but the sunlight will return as we get later into the day. Sunlight will push temps into the 70's. Tonight will be clear and breezy and we will see temps drop to the 60's. Tomorrow will be sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 80's. The warm-up will continue through the work week with temperatures hitting the 90's some days.