Monday: Cloudy, cool. High: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 34
Monday Night: Cloudy, cold. Low: 23
Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: 46
Detailed Forecast
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures just above the freezing line. The clouds may try to break apart a little and sunlight could contribute to snow melt this afternoon. Tonight will be cold again however, and temps will fall to the lower 20's. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer, with temperatures bouncing back to the mid 40's by the end of the day.