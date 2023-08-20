Kevin's Weather: Zeus Rising

The Greeks called him Zeus, the Romans called him Jupiter. Both agree that the mighty planet was the ruler of the sky, controlling storms, lightning and all kinds of other sky events.
Of course, we don’t consider the planets as gods anymore, but if you look to the east around 1 a.m. Eastern Time, you’ll understand the reason our ancient ancestors regarded such a sight as representing a god.
It’s so bright and dominant and completely impossible to miss.
Such a sight must have filled the ancients with awe, and frankly, I feel that same awe when I look at Jupiter, even though I know it’s a planet, not a god.