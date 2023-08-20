 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kevin's Weather: Zeus Rising

  • 0
How to see Jupiter 'kiss' Venus in the night sky

Jupiter, the moon and planet Venus, further right, observed near Salgotarjan, Hungary, on February 22.

 Peter Komka/EPA/Shutterstock

The Greeks called him Zeus, the Romans called him Jupiter. Both agree that the mighty planet was the ruler of the sky, controlling storms, lightning and all kinds of other sky events.

Of course, we don’t consider the planets as gods anymore, but if you look to the east around 1 a.m. Eastern Time, you’ll understand the reason our ancient ancestors regarded such a sight as representing a god.

It’s so bright and dominant and completely impossible to miss.

Such a sight must have filled the ancients with awe, and frankly, I feel that same awe when I look at Jupiter, even though I know it’s a planet, not a god.

