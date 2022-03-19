Kevin's Weather: Your Time or My Time?

Prior to the late 1800s, the time in one town might be different from the time in a town not too far away. Many towns would mark their own local noon as the point when the Sun was directly overhead.
The difference between local noon in Indianapolis and local noon in Terre Haute might vary by several minutes. The difference is even greater the farther west one goes. This seemed to be satisfactory for the early part of the 1800s, but when railroads started keeping schedules, the time differences were a headache.
In 1878, a man named Sir Sandford Fleming proposed the division of the globe into various time zones to account for the differences in solar noon. By 1883, most railroads in the United States adopted Fleming’s idea. In 1884, a conference was held in Washington D.C. to standardize 24 time zones worldwide and choose a prime meridian.
It wasn’t until this day, March 19, 1918, that congress took the steps to make time zones mandatory. That put an end to the long-standing question from one town to the next, “your time or my time”. Although our location on the line between eastern and central time zones does cause confusion, at least we have a pretty good idea of when it’s noon.