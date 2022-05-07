Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute.
.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage
was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute.
.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Saturday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It

  • 0
Sun Umbrella

Just about everyone I have talked to recently has expressed frustration with all the rain and chilly conditions we’ve been having.

It’s not unusual for me to hear, “Why don’t you make it stop raining?," or “When is it going to warm up?"

Well, as the old saying goes, “Be careful what you ask for.”

The sunshine is set to return today and finally bring an end to the rainy stretch of weather we’ve been having. After a chilly night tonight, warmer air will be moving in.

In fact, we’re in store for some unusually warm weather for this time of year. Indications are that we could see highs near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.

This warm, dry weather is welcome news for farmers, who have had a tough time getting into their fields this spring.

Of course, with the higher temperatures, we’ll also be adding higher humidity readings.

Most folks have been asking for warmer, drier weather. So, if you’re tempted to grumble about the heat next week, remember, you asked for it!

Recommended for you