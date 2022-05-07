Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It

Just about everyone I have talked to recently has expressed frustration with all the rain and chilly conditions we’ve been having.
It’s not unusual for me to hear, “Why don’t you make it stop raining?," or “When is it going to warm up?"
Well, as the old saying goes, “Be careful what you ask for.”
The sunshine is set to return today and finally bring an end to the rainy stretch of weather we’ve been having. After a chilly night tonight, warmer air will be moving in.
In fact, we’re in store for some unusually warm weather for this time of year. Indications are that we could see highs near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.
This warm, dry weather is welcome news for farmers, who have had a tough time getting into their fields this spring.
Of course, with the higher temperatures, we’ll also be adding higher humidity readings.
Most folks have been asking for warmer, drier weather. So, if you’re tempted to grumble about the heat next week, remember, you asked for it!