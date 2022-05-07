Kevin's Weather: You Asked For It

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Edwardsport. Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute. .Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for some sites. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Saturday /11:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&