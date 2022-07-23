Kevin's Weather: Wish Carefully

Recently, people have expressed to me, “I wish it wasn’t so hot!” Well, be careful what you wish for, because in 1816 we experienced what is known as, “the year without a summer.”
Most likely caused by the huge explosion of Mount Tambora, the United States experienced frost each month during the summer! Crops were ruined and people were afraid the weather might have changed for good.
Note also, we didn’t have El Nino or other modern day climate factors to blame. Thankfully, “the year without a summer” was short-lived and as you’ve noticed, things are back to normal and yes, it’s hot.