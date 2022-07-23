 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kevin's Weather: Wish Carefully

Recently, people have expressed to me, “I wish it wasn’t so hot!” Well, be careful what you wish for, because in 1816 we experienced what is known as, “the year without a summer.”

Most likely caused by the huge explosion of Mount Tambora, the United States experienced frost each month during the summer! Crops were ruined and people were afraid the weather might have changed for good.

Note also, we didn’t have El Nino or other modern day climate factors to blame. Thankfully, “the year without a summer” was short-lived and as you’ve noticed, things are back to normal and yes, it’s hot.

