Kevin's Weather: Wind Chill

We often talk about the wind chill factor, but its definition can be confusing.
Unlike the summertime ‘heat index," which is a gauge of how hot it feels, the wind chill factor is used to determine how quickly your exposed skin will get frostbitten based on wind speed and temperature.
Wind chill was first developed for explorers in Antarctica when one of them noticed his team members got frostbite more quickly when it was windy.
The wind chill factor is used today to make you aware of how wind and cold will increase your chances of frostbite.
It’s important to note, however, that the wind chill temperature only applies to humans or animals.
It does not apply to inanimate objects like pipes.
The wind chill temperature does not indicate the actual air temperature.
So, if the air temperature is 20 degrees and the wind chill is -5 degrees, the air itself is still 20 degrees.
The wind may increase the rate at which a pipe may cool off, but the pipe will still behave as if it’s 20 degrees.
However, for your body, especially exposed skin, frostbite will occur as quickly as it would if the temperature was actually -5 degrees.