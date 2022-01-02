Kevin's Weather: Wind Chill

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. .Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers to flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Sunday /10:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.3 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning to 12.2 feet and begin rising again Monday, January 10. It will rise to 12.4 feet Tuesday, January 11. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&