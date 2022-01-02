Kevin's Weather: Wind Chill

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of an additional one and a
half inches of rainfall this weekend...has returned several rivers
to flood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM
CST /1130 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Sunday was 18.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 19.0 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
Thursday evening to 11.2 feet and begin rising again Monday,
January 10. It will rise to 11.4 feet Monday, January 10. It
will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Kevin's Weather: Wind Chill

  • 0
Cold_Winter Snow

We often talk about the wind chill factor, but its definition can be confusing.

Unlike the summertime ‘heat index," which is a gauge of how hot it feels, the wind chill factor is used to determine how quickly your exposed skin will get frostbitten based on wind speed and temperature.

Wind chill was first developed for explorers in Antarctica when one of them noticed his team members got frostbite more quickly when it was windy.

The wind chill factor is used today to make you aware of how wind and cold will increase your chances of frostbite.

It’s important to note, however, that the wind chill temperature only applies to humans or animals.

It does not apply to inanimate objects like pipes.

The wind chill temperature does not indicate the actual air temperature.

So, if the air temperature is 20 degrees and the wind chill is -5 degrees, the air itself is still 20 degrees.

The wind may increase the rate at which a pipe may cool off, but the pipe will still behave as if it’s 20 degrees.

However, for your body, especially exposed skin, frostbite will occur as quickly as it would if the temperature was actually -5 degrees.

