Kevin's Weather: Why January 1st?

January 1st marks the beginning of the new year for many of us, but why?
There is no astronomical reason the year should begin with January. The solstice has already passed and the equinox isn’t until March. Astronomically, it might make sense to begin the year with one of those two dates. So the question remains: Why January?
Before the month of January even existed, the ancient Roman calendar began the year on March 25th to mark the spring equinox. It wasn’t until about 713 BC that the Roman King Numa Pompilius inserted January into the calendar, making January the first month. The month was named for the Roman god Janus. Janus is a two-headed god, with faces looking forward and backward. This seemed fitting, since the month would look back at the past year and forward to the next. The Romans regarded Janus as the god of ‘new beginnings’ and celebrated the beginning of the month with feasts and gift-giving.
But, Roman tradition held on for a long time and, according to Britannica.com, it wasn’t until the year 153 BC that January 1st was officially designated as the beginning of the New Year.
Since that time, much of the world has celebrated the New Year on January 1st, but not everyone.
There are some calendars that begin their New Year based on astronomical observation. For example, the Chinese New Year begins with the second new moon following the winter solstice. This year, the Chinese New Year begins on February 1st, 2022. The Jewish New Year, called Rosh Hashanah, occurs 163 days after the first day of Passover. Passover is usually determined by the first new moon after the autumnal equinox. That means the Jewish New Year will begin on September 25, 2022. The Islamic New Year is solely calculated by the phases of the Moon. The New Year begins with the first sighting of the crescent Moon at the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram. The lunar cycles for this month have been calculated since 622 AD (or CE, if you prefer). The Islamic New Year for 2022 will begin on July 30th.
Although other traditions may have different beginnings to their New Year, just about everyone regards today, January 1st as the beginning of the year.
So, while many other calendars begin their New Year on an astronomical footing, we can thank the Romans for choosing January 1st as a mostly random date to begin the New Year.
Anyhow, Happy New Year!