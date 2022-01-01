Kevin's Weather: Why January 1st?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Petersburg. White River at Newberry. White River at Edwardsport. White River at Elliston. White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. .Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM EST /1015 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ the stage was 18.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Saturday /10:30 AM EST Saturday/ was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&