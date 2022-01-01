Kevin's Weather: Why January 1st?

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Petersburg.

White River at Newberry.

White River at Edwardsport.

White River at Elliston.

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Rainfall earlier this week has resulted in minor flooding along
Wabash...White and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1115 PM
EST /1015 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: Why January 1st?

  • 0
Calendar

January 1st marks the beginning of the new year for many of us, but why?

There is no astronomical reason the year should begin with January. The solstice has already passed and the equinox isn’t until March. Astronomically, it might make sense to begin the year with one of those two dates. So the question remains: Why January?

Before the month of January even existed, the ancient Roman calendar began the year on March 25th to mark the spring equinox. It wasn’t until about 713 BC that the Roman King Numa Pompilius inserted January into the calendar, making January the first month. The month was named for the Roman god Janus. Janus is a two-headed god, with faces looking forward and backward. This seemed fitting, since the month would look back at the past year and forward to the next. The Romans regarded Janus as the god of ‘new beginnings’ and celebrated the beginning of the month with feasts and gift-giving.

But, Roman tradition held on for a long time and, according to Britannica.com, it wasn’t until the year 153 BC that January 1st was officially designated as the beginning of the New Year.

Since that time, much of the world has celebrated the New Year on January 1st, but not everyone.

There are some calendars that begin their New Year based on astronomical observation. For example, the Chinese New Year begins with the second new moon following the winter solstice. This year, the Chinese New Year begins on February 1st, 2022. The Jewish New Year, called Rosh Hashanah, occurs 163 days after the first day of Passover. Passover is usually determined by the first new moon after the autumnal equinox. That means the Jewish New Year will begin on September 25, 2022. The Islamic New Year is solely calculated by the phases of the Moon. The New Year begins with the first sighting of the crescent Moon at the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram. The lunar cycles for this month have been calculated since 622 AD (or CE, if you prefer). The Islamic New Year for 2022 will begin on July 30th.

Although other traditions may have different beginnings to their New Year, just about everyone regards today, January 1st as the beginning of the year.

So, while many other calendars begin their New Year on an astronomical footing, we can thank the Romans for choosing January 1st as a mostly random date to begin the New Year.

Anyhow, Happy New Year!

