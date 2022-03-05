Kevin's Weather: Why is March So Windy?

While other months can have windy days, March seems to be the month we associate with windy conditions, and there’s a reason for this.
March is a month of transition.
Daylight hours are getting longer, so solar heating increasing. Yet, cold air still can descend on us here in the Wabash Valley.
It’s the difference between warmer air and colder air that is a main contributor to windy weather. In addition, deep centers of low pressure can develop and move across our region. This also creates wind.
Weather systems with contrasting warm and cold air, along with low pressure can also fire off thunderstorms. Of course, thunderstorms also produce wind.
So, there’s a reason we associate March with windy weather. It’s a month often consisting of surges of warm air followed by equally powerful blasts of cold air. That’s what makes March so windy.