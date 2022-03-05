Kevin's Weather: Why is March So Windy?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... White River at Petersburg. Wabash River from Mount Carmel to Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Hazleton. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1100 AM CST /1200 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&