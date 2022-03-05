Kevin's Weather: Why is March So Windy?

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg.

Wabash River from Mount Carmel to Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg, and
most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Both rivers
have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts and Elevated Fire Danger for Central
Indiana...

Southerly winds will increase this afternoon, and continue through
tonight. Gusts upwards of 40 MPH are possible. High wind gusts
could blow around unsecured objects and create hazardous driving
conditions for high profile vehicles. Of particular concern, will
be late this evening into tonight as a line of
showers/thunderstorms progresses through cenrtal Indiana.

This afternoon, the combination of the strong southerly winds and low
relative humidity values; along with drying fine fuels thanks to
recent warmth and drier weather will lead to elevated fire danger.
Open burning is discouraged across central Indiana, particularly
over south central Indiana.

Kevin's Weather: Why is March So Windy?

Wind Sock

While other months can have windy days, March seems to be the month we associate with windy conditions, and there’s a reason for this.

March is a month of transition.

Daylight hours are getting longer, so solar heating increasing. Yet, cold air still can descend on us here in the Wabash Valley.

It’s the difference between warmer air and colder air that is a main contributor to windy weather. In addition, deep centers of low pressure can develop and move across our region. This also creates wind.

Weather systems with contrasting warm and cold air, along with low pressure can also fire off thunderstorms. Of course, thunderstorms also produce wind.

So, there’s a reason we associate March with windy weather. It’s a month often consisting of surges of warm air followed by equally powerful blasts of cold air. That’s what makes March so windy.

