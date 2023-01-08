Kevin's Weather: Which North?

If somebody tells you to, ‘head north,’ you could technically ask them, ‘which north?’
Yes, there are two norths.
The first, called ‘true north’ or ‘astronomical north,’ is defined as the point directly aligned with the North Star, currently Polaris. The second, called ‘magnetic north,’ is the point where a compass points.
In fact, a compass does NOT point directly to the North Star. That means ‘true north’ and ‘magnetic north’ are different.
Don’t worry, though, each is close enough to the other for the difference to be almost undetectable.
Each of these norths will change location over a very long time, but for now, choose either north and you’ll be headed in the right direction.