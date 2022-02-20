Kevin's Weather: Which is Correct?

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Wabash River.


.A combination of snow melt, plentiful rainfall, and frozen ground
has led to widespread flooding across central and southern Indiana
on many area waterways.  Rainfall from Wednesday night through
Thursday amounted to 1.5 to 2.5 inches.  Flooding along the main
stem rivers will continue through the final week of February.
Upcoming precipitation during the week may prolong flooding, and
even cause flooding on smaller waterways to reoccur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, February 28.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Sunday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Tuesday, March 01.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 02.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.5
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Sunday /9:30 AM EST Sunday/ was 22.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: Which is Correct?

  • 0
Mt Rushmore

Tomorrow is a holiday for many. It’s popularly known as Presidents’ Day, a day to celebrate the February birthdays of Presidents Washington and Lincoln. But, officially, the title Presidents’ Day is incorrect.

According to mountvernon.org (and they should know!), the holiday began and still is, officially titled Washington’s Birthday.

Celebrations of George Washington’s birthday began even before his death in 1799. After his death, there was a period when his birthday was an unofficial national holiday. It wasn’t until 1879 that his birthday was officially designated as a federal holiday. To this day, that official designation stands.

There was an effort in 1951 to change the holiday to Presidents’ Day, but the name of the holiday has never been officially changed.

In 1968, Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act”. President Washington’s birthday hasn’t been celebrated on his actual birthday since. Combine that with advertising and promotional efforts in the 1980s, and the specific celebration of our first President's February 22nd birthday was morphed into the honoring of both Washington and Lincoln under the title, “Presidents' Day”. But, if you’re looking for the correct name of tomorrow’s holiday, it’s Washington’s Birthday.

