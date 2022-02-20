Kevin's Weather: Which is Correct?

Tomorrow is a holiday for many. It’s popularly known as Presidents’ Day, a day to celebrate the February birthdays of Presidents Washington and Lincoln. But, officially, the title Presidents’ Day is incorrect.
According to mountvernon.org (and they should know!), the holiday began and still is, officially titled Washington’s Birthday.
Celebrations of George Washington’s birthday began even before his death in 1799. After his death, there was a period when his birthday was an unofficial national holiday. It wasn’t until 1879 that his birthday was officially designated as a federal holiday. To this day, that official designation stands.
There was an effort in 1951 to change the holiday to Presidents’ Day, but the name of the holiday has never been officially changed.
In 1968, Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act”. President Washington’s birthday hasn’t been celebrated on his actual birthday since. Combine that with advertising and promotional efforts in the 1980s, and the specific celebration of our first President's February 22nd birthday was morphed into the honoring of both Washington and Lincoln under the title, “Presidents' Day”. But, if you’re looking for the correct name of tomorrow’s holiday, it’s Washington’s Birthday.