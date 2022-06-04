Kevin's Weather: When the Firefly Lights His Lamp

“When the firefly lights his lamp, expect the evening to be damp” is a dependable weatherlore saying.
Fireflies, like many other insects, become more active when the atmosphere is warm and humid.
While fireflies have been out for the past week or so, they haven’t been as active as they could be. That’s because dew points and humidity levels have been relatively low. Also, we’ve had nights where the temperature has dropped into the low to mid 50s.
Fireflies are technically beetles and flash their lights to basically get a date. It’s their way of attracting a mate.
Studies have indicated that fireflies flash their lights in specific patterns during this mating ritual. Often, it is the male who initiates the communication and if the female likes what she sees, she responds with her own blinking light.
There are many different species of firefly beetles and several can occupy a fairly small area. Scientists indicate that the fireflies you may see over an open field can be of a different species than the ones you see in a nearby woods.
There’s a common misbelief that fireflies don’t live west of the Mississippi river, but that’s not entirely true. While there are far fewer fireflies west of the Mississippi, they do exist.
Finally, there appears to be a dwindling firefly population. Urban development and the excessive use of pesticides on lawns and fields are contributing to the decline, according to researchers.
Fireflies are a sure sign of summer weather, and when it’s warm and humid, you can expect the firefly to 'light his lamp.'