Kevin's Weather: What Time is It?

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is
nearing Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing Petersburg.
The crest of the Wabash River is nearing Riverton. Flooding will
gradually end during the coming week at many sites, but may last
into early next weekend along the far lower reaches of the Wabash
and White Rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
19.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 19.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Wednesday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: What Time is It?

  • 0
Clock_Globe

By now, you should have changed your clock.

No matter where you live, your clock will read one hour ahead of what it did on Saturday, but in some cases, you’ll still be one hour ahead or behind somebody who lives fairly close to you.

That, of course, has to do with all this “time-change” tinkering that’s been going on. This is a point of frustration for me because we can’t really change time, we can only change our clocks!

Not only that, while we call it “Daylight Saving Time”, we’re not really saving any daylight at all. We’re just shifting daylight according to our clocks.

The only true way to keep time is by the Sun, and we gave up sundials many, many years ago!

So, no matter what your clock now reads, the Sun is still in the same spot it would be according to our yearly orbit, something that cannot be changed!

 

