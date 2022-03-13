Kevin's Weather: What Time is It?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The crest of the East Fork White River is nearing Shoals. The crest of the White River is nearing Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash River is nearing Riverton. Flooding will gradually end during the coming week at many sites, but may last into early next weekend along the far lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.6 feet Wednesday, March 23. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&