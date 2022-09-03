Kevin's Weather: What?! No Big Bang?!

I read an article recently that caused me to raise an eyebrow. The article stated that recent images from the new James Webb Space Telescope are not exactly what some scientists expected.
The belief among the scientific community for quite some time has been that our universe is expanding and began with one 'big bang.' But, a paper titled, “The Big Bang Never Happened” written by Eric J. Lerner, President and Chief Scientist of LLP Fusion, states that distant galaxies observed by the new telescope are, “surprisingly smooth, surprisingly small and surprisingly old.”
These observations have up-ended the long-held belief that our universe began very small and has been expanding ever since. However, with these new observations, the entire theory may have to be re-examined.
It’s probably going to be a long time before mainstream science concedes that the big bang theory is wrong. After all, it’s been a mainstay since its inception back in 1931, when Belgian cosmologist and Catholic priest Georges Lemaitre proposed the idea. Science can be slow to evolve from old ideas to new ones, especially when scientists rely on funding for their research.
This whole subject leaves me with one question: If there was no big bang, just how did our universe come into being?