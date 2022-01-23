Kevin's Weather: Well, This is Interesting!

An article was recently published by Inside Science.
It seems that there was less lightning in the spring of 2020 compared to average!
Researchers at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans point out that humans released fewer atmospheric aerosols during the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The aerosols are caused by the burning of fossil fuels and these aerosols are a key component in the formation of lightning.
The researchers claim that, due to the lowered aerosols, less lightning was produced globally.
So, because fewer people were driving around and factories were partially shut down, there was less lightning.
I might also point out that the greatest reductions in lightning, according to the researchers, was in Southeast Asia, Europe and Africa.
The Americas, they say, had less of a reduction.
I thought this was interesting.