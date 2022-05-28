Kevin's Weather: Weather Cycles

A report released by the University of Florida indicates that drought may have ultimately destroyed the ancient Mayan culture.
The report links an observed 200-year cycle in the brightness of the sun.
This is not the first time drought has been linked to solar activity.
Shorter solar cycles of 11 and 22 years also appear to correspond with certain drought cycles, including those here in the Wabash Valley.
Mayan astronomers carefully watched the sun, so perhaps they were aware of its impact on earth’s weather.
Today scientists are watching the sun more closely, also hoping to link certain weather cycles with cycles of the sun.