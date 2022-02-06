Kevin's Weather: Venturi Effect

Chicago is known as the “Windy City”, although statistics show there are windier places.
The main reason for this nickname is probably due to something called the “Venturi Effect.”
Based on Daniel Bernoulli’s math, the “Venturi Effect” is used to describe the increase of wind speed between buildings, especially tall ones.
Wind that is funneled between structures often increases in speed, due to the narrow channels between the buildings.
Although Chicago is a great example of this effect, it can also occur in other places, like between a barn and a house or other similar structures.
So, if you experience sudden blasts of wind, look around.
If you’re near or between buildings, you might be feeling the “Venturi Effect”.