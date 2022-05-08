Kevin's Weather: VE Day Weather

We don’t talk about it much these days, which is a shame, but today is VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.
On May 8, 1945, President Truman and General Eisenhower accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender.
One of the many factors may have been several days of good flying (hence bombing) weather for the allies prior to the final surrender.
Interestingly, the war in the Pacific was stalled on this day due to bad flying weather.
Knowing our history can help us understand our future, which is why the casual overlooking of VE Day may not be a good thing.
At any rate, this is also a day to contemplate the role weather plays in war.