Kevin's Weather: Up Earlier

Finally, the Sun is rising a little earlier in the morning.
While daylight has technically been getting longer since December 22nd, sunrise and sunset have not been evenly distributed.
The Sun has been setting a little later, but it wasn’t until this past week that the Sun began to rise earlier. This is due to the way Earth orbits the Sun and how our clocks keep time.
Finally, however, the Sun is rising earlier and we will now begin to notice the lengthening of daylight both in the morning and in the evening.
It’s about time!