Kevin's Weather: Unofficial Summer

Memorial Day is usually considered the beginning of summer, in our minds, at least. It’s the start of the vacation season and summer activities.
But, summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21. That’s when the Sun reaches its farthest point on the northern horizon.
So, while Memorial Day is often thought of as the beginning of summer, that’s not quite true. Of course, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to have summer-like conditions.
In fact, this week will bring some very summer-like weather, even if it isn’t officially summer.