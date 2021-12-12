Kevin's Weather: Turbulent Weather

Just two days ago, highs were in the 60s.
A few days before that, highs were only in the 30s.
Now, we’re returning to colder conditions.
The transition between the extremes has been windy and stormy.
We’re located at a place on Earth where these wild swings are possible.
With no mountains or oceans to temper moving air masses, we’re in a perfect spot for the collision of warm air and colder air.
Add to this the fact that a south wind can pump plenty of moisture into the mix.
The warmer, wetter air from the south meets the colder, drier air from the north.
The collision of these two very different types of air can be very turbulent.
Due to the great differences in the air pressure between the two, along with energy supplied by the condensing moisture in the clouds, wind, rain and thunderstorms are often the result.
Sometimes, if conditions are right, snow can be the result.
No matter the ultimate result, any time we experience an unusually warm December day followed by a much colder day, the result will likely be turbulent.
That’s what has happened.
So the next time it gets to be around 60-something degrees in December, followed by a big drop in temperature, you can be assured the transition will be rocky.