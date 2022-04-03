 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Montezuma

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kevin's Weather: Tornado Season

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado

It was on this date in 1974 that 148 tornadoes broke out across the United States.

1974 Super Outbreak Map

Map of April 3-4, 1974 Super Outbreak by T. Theodore Fujita

This is a grim reminder that we’re headed straight into tornado season.

330 people died and 5,484 people were injured as a result of one of the worst outbreaks of tornadoes in United States history.

Called a “Super Outbreak,” the chain of storms spawned thirty F4 and six F5 tornadoes!

Everything in their path was flattened.

I remember the day as being a very warm, breezy day in Vincennes, where I was attending school.

It was a perfect ‘tornado day.’ One I hope never happens again.

