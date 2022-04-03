Kevin's Weather: Tornado Season

It was on this date in 1974 that 148 tornadoes broke out across the United States.
This is a grim reminder that we’re headed straight into tornado season.
330 people died and 5,484 people were injured as a result of one of the worst outbreaks of tornadoes in United States history.
Called a “Super Outbreak,” the chain of storms spawned thirty F4 and six F5 tornadoes!
Everything in their path was flattened.
I remember the day as being a very warm, breezy day in Vincennes, where I was attending school.
It was a perfect ‘tornado day.’ One I hope never happens again.