Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Kevin's Weather: Tons of Leaves

Fall Leaves_Pile

I got to wondering the other day, just how many leaves are on a tree?

The main reason is that most of them seem to be in my yard!

Doing some research, I discovered some astounding numbers.

For example, a mature, 60-year-old oak tree can have as many as 200,000 leaves in a single season! Over the course of its 60 year life span, the tree could shed close to two TONS of leaves, or an average of about 60 pounds per year!

I discovered further that, if left unraked, the leaves will return about 70 percent of their nutrients to the soil.

Therefore, with good Earthly stewardship in mind, I think I’ll skip the raking!

