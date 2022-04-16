Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near Edwardsport should crest early this weekend. The Wabash River near Montezuma should crest Saturday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&