Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon

The Moon is officially full Saturday afternoon at 2:55 EDT.
All Full Moons have names which coincide with the season in which they appear, but tonight’s Full Moon has a special name in addition to its regular April Full Moon name.
The April Full Moon is called the 'Full Pink Moon."
This Full Moon also has another, special name. It’s called the ‘Paschal Moon.’
The word Paschal is derived from the Greek word, ‘Pascha,’ which means Passover.
This special Full Moon is determined as the first Full Moon following the spring equinox, or first day of spring.
The Jewish calendar sets the date of Passover by the observance of the first Full Moon of spring. Passover began last night at sunset.
According to the Gospel of John, Jesus was crucified on the day before the Jewish observance of Passover. Because Christians link the resurrection of Jesus to Passover, the date of Easter will change from year to year based on the timing of the Full Moon, just as the dates of Passover change from year to year.
While the calculation of the date for Easter each year can get complicated at times, the best way to figure it out is this: Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first Full Moon after the first full day of spring.
So, tonight’s Full Moon is a very special Full Moon. It not only determines the date for the Christian celebration of Easter, it also sets the date for Passover.
That’s why it’s called the Paschal Moon, a very special Moon indeed.