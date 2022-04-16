Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.




...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Kevin's Weather: Tonight's Special Full Moon

  • Updated
  • 0
Full Moon

The Moon is officially full Saturday afternoon at 2:55 EDT.

All Full Moons have names which coincide with the season in which they appear, but tonight’s Full Moon has a special name in addition to its regular April Full Moon name.

The April Full Moon is called the 'Full Pink Moon."

This Full Moon also has another, special name. It’s called the ‘Paschal Moon.’

The word Paschal is derived from the Greek word, ‘Pascha,’ which means Passover.

This special Full Moon is determined as the first Full Moon following the spring equinox, or first day of spring.

The Jewish calendar sets the date of Passover by the observance of the first Full Moon of spring. Passover began last night at sunset.

According to the Gospel of John, Jesus was crucified on the day before the Jewish observance of Passover. Because Christians link the resurrection of Jesus to Passover, the date of Easter will change from year to year based on the timing of the Full Moon, just as the dates of Passover change from year to year.

While the calculation of the date for Easter each year can get complicated at times, the best way to figure it out is this: Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first Full Moon after the first full day of spring.

So, tonight’s Full Moon is a very special Full Moon. It not only determines the date for the Christian celebration of Easter, it also sets the date for Passover.

That’s why it’s called the Paschal Moon, a very special Moon indeed.

