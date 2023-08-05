Kevin's Weather: Thunderstorms and Heat

Thunderstorms are one way the Earth regulates its overall temperature. A scientific paper written by Willis Eschenbach titled, “How Earth’s Temperature is Controlled by Clouds and Thunderstorms”, outlines the basic idea.
Firstly, thunderstorm clouds reflect some of the Sun’s heating energy back into space, helping to reduce heating at the surface.
Secondly, thunderstorms move heat through evaporation of water vapor at the surface, taking it higher into the atmosphere where it condenses, releasing the heat high in the sky.
Thirdly, a thunderstorm acts like a ‘heat pipe’, according to Eschenbach. Basically, it sucks warm moist air from the surface of the Earth and thrusts it to the very top of the troposphere. It’s here that some of that heat will continue to rise into areas above the troposphere, where CO2 concentrations are far less than they are closer to the surface.
While thunderstorms aren’t a solution to our warming Earth, they do play an important role in helping to regulate temperatures here at the surface.