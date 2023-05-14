Kevin's Weather: Their Sky is Not Our Sky

As a child, I often spent many hours gazing at the sky (I still do!)
But one thing has occurred to me that separates my generation, a baby-boomer, from my Grandparents’. The sky I see today is often filled with criss-cross trails of jet airliners, especially before a change in the weather.
This is a sight that my Grandparents rarely, if ever would have seen. It’s a indication of human technological advances that were barely in place before the 1950s.
These jet trails are a unique part of the sky I watch, but not the sky my ancestors watched.